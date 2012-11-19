FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 19, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

Russia calls for end to Israel-Palestinian strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday urged an end to Palestinian rocket attacks and what it called the disproportionate Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip, saying both were unacceptable.

“Moscow considers it necessary to stop the military confrontation without delay,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We again affirm our position on the inadmissibility of firing at Israeli regions and of disproportionate strikes on Gaza,” the Russia Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a similar comment in a telephone conversation with his Palestinian counterpart, the Russian ministry said.

Russia is a member of the so-called Quartet of Middle East peace mediators, along with the United States, the United Nations and the European Union.

President Vladimir Putin has tried to balance ties with Arabs including the Palestinians, dating to the Soviet era, with improved relations with Israel during his 13 years in power.

