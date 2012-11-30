FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: Israeli settlement plan "counterproductive"
November 30, 2012 / 6:35 PM / 5 years ago

White House: Israeli settlement plan "counterproductive"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday a new Israeli settlement expansion plan was “counterproductive” and could make it harder to bring Israel and the Palestinians back to the negotiating table.

“We reiterate our longstanding opposition to settlements and East Jerusalem construction and announcements,” White House spokesman Tommy Vietor said.

Israel plans to build thousands of new homes for its settlers in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, an Israeli official said earlier, defying a U.N. vote that implicitly recognized Palestinian statehood there.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s conservative government had authorized the construction of 3,000 housing units.

“We believe these actions are counterproductive and make it arder resume direct negotiations or achieve of a two state solution,” Vietor said. “Direct negotiations remain our goal and we encourage all parties to take steps to make that easier to achieve.”

