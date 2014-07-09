FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Rockets fired at Tel Aviv intercepted - military
July 9, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Rockets fired at Tel Aviv intercepted - military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds interception)

JERUSALEM, July 9 (Reuters) - At least two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip at Tel Aviv on Wednesday were shot down mid-air by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system, the Israeli military said.

“Initial indications suggest two rockets were intercepted above the Tel Aviv area”, a military spokeswoman said after air raid sirens were heard in Tel Aviv and across central Israel.

Israel says that Hamas Islamists in Gaza have dozens of long-range rockets capable of striking deeper into Israel than ever before. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Jeremy Laurence)

