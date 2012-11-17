FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rocket fired at Tel Aviv, explosion heard in city - witnesses
November 17, 2012

Rocket fired at Tel Aviv, explosion heard in city - witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv on Saturday, signalling a rocket attack on the city, and an explosion was heard, witnesses said.

A cloud of smoke was seen in the sky over the southern outskirts of Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial centre. Israel Radio said it appeared that an “Iron Dome” anti-missile battery had intercepted the rocket in mid-air.

Hamas’s armed wing in the Gaza Strip said it fired a rocket at the city, the third such attack since Israel launched its air offensive in the enclave on Wednesday.

