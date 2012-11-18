FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Israel shoots down two Hamas rockets fired at Tel Aviv
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Israel shoots down two Hamas rockets fired at Tel Aviv

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Palestinians in the Gaza Strip fired two rockets at Tel Aviv on Sunday which were shot down by Israel’s Iron Dome air shield, witnesses and police said.

Gaza’s governing Hamas militants said they launched two Iranian-designed Fajr-5 rockets at Israel’s commercial capital, which has come under several such salvoes since cross-border fighting with the Palestinian enclave erupted on Wednesday.

Police said falling debris from the interception struck a car, which a Reuters TV crew saw catch fire. Its driver escaped unharmed, having fled the vehicle for shelter when sirens sounded to warn of the incoming rockets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.