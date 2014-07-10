FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TUI Deutschland cancels Israel tours
July 10, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

TUI Deutschland cancels Israel tours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 10 (Reuters) - German tourism group TUI Deutschland, part of Europe’s largest tour operator TUI Travel , said it was cancelling tours around Israel until July 31 due to the current situation in the country.

Tension between Israel and Palestine has been building up to the most serious hostilities between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza since an eight-day war in 2012.

TUI Deutschland, which says holidays to Israel make up only a very small part of its business, said on Thursday it would contact customers who have booked tours around Israel for the period until end-July. Those who have booked package vacations or hotel rooms during that time are asked to reconsider their plans.

It said it would not accept new bookings for Israel for arrivals in the coming three weeks.

The German foreign office has warned its citizens not to travel to the Gaza Strip and recommends avoiding areas within 40 kilometres of Gaza. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
