Israel agreed to Gaza truce, won't lift blockade -sources
#Market News
November 21, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

Israel agreed to Gaza truce, won't lift blockade -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Israel has agreed to a truce in the Gaza Strip, but will not lift its blockade of the Palestinian territory, Israeli sources said, declining to give further details of any deal.

Shortly before, a Palestinian official with knowledge of Egyptian mediation between the two sides told Reuters that there was a ceasefire agreement to end eight days of fighting in Gaza that has killed more than 140 Palestinians and five Israelis.

Israel’s Channel Two television said a ceasefire would be announced in Cairo later in the evening by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

