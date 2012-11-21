UPDATE 1-Egypt declares ceasefire to end Gaza conflict

CAIRO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Egypt announced on Wednesday that a ceasefire had been reached to end the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, starting later in the day.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Mohamed Kamel Amr made the announcement in a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The ceasefire would come into effect at 1900 GMT, said Amr, whose country has been at the heart of efforts to broker an end to the conflict.

“Egypt has made great efforts ... since the start of the latest escalation in the Gaza Strip,” Amr said.

“These efforts and contacts have resulted in understandings to cease fire and restore calm and halt the bloodshed that the last period has seen,” he added.

“Egypt calls on all to monitor the implementation of what has been agreed under Egypt’s sponsorship and to guarantee the commitment of all the parties to what has been agreed,” he said.