July 22, 2014 / 7:55 PM / 3 years ago

Turkish Airlines plane to Tel Aviv turns back as flights halted for 24 hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 22 (Reuters) - A Turkish Airlines plane flying from Istanbul to Tel Aviv turned back on Tuesday as the company halted flights there for 24 hours due to security reasons, company spokesman Ali Genc told Reuters.

“Turkish Airlines has decided to suspend its Tel Aviv flights for a 24-hour period,” Genc said, adding that the company would continue to monitor the situation. The move follows similar decisions by other airlines. (Reporting Evrim Ergin; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Alison Williams)

