UN Security Council concerned by growing Gaza casualties
#Industrials
July 21, 2014 / 3:55 AM / 3 years ago

UN Security Council concerned by growing Gaza casualties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, July 20 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council expressed serious concern on Sunday at the escalation of violence in the Gaza conflict after meeting to discuss almost two weeks of fighting between Israel and the Islamist Hamas group that has cost more than 400 lives.

“The members of the Security Council expressed serious concern about the growing number of casualties. The members of the security council called for an immediate cessation of hostilities,” Rwandan U.N. Ambassador Eugene Gasana told reporters, after an emergency meeting of the 15-member council. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Michael Perry)

