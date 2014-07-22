Netanyahu asks Kerry to help resume US flights to Israel

JERUSALEM, July 22 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday to help restore U.S. commercial flights to Israel that had been cancelled over the Gaza fighting, an Israeli official said.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a 24-hour prohibition on flights by U.S. carriers to Israel earlier in the day after a Palestian rocket struck near Ben-Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv.