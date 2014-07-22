FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netanyahu asks Kerry to help resume US flights to Israel
July 22, 2014 / 8:52 PM / 3 years ago

Netanyahu asks Kerry to help resume US flights to Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, July 22 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday to help restore U.S. commercial flights to Israel that had been cancelled over the Gaza fighting, an Israeli official said.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a 24-hour prohibition on flights by U.S. carriers to Israel earlier in the day after a Palestian rocket struck near Ben-Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Alison Williams

