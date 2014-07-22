FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FAA has not given notice about flights over Gaza -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has not issued any notices regarding flights over the Gaza region in the Middle East despite the current conflict, the White House said on Tuesday.

“As it relates to the airspace in Gaza ... the FAA has not issued any notices related to the ongoing violence in that region of the world,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

“This does serve to illustrate, though, that it’s individual carriers who make the decisions about their flight plans and whether or not to alter specific routes based on hostilities on the ground,” he said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
