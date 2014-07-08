FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. condemns rocket fire against Israel
July 8, 2014 / 5:37 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. condemns rocket fire against Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - The White House condemned rocket attacks against Israel that reached as far as Tel Aviv and expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself on Tuesday.

“We strongly condemn the continuing rocket fire inside of Israel and the deliberate targeting of civilians by terrorist organizations in Gaza,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing. “No country can accept rocket fire aimed at civilians and we support Israel’s right to defend itself against these vicious attacks.” (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

