Israel will stop assault on Gaza during Egyptian PM visit
November 16, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 5 years

Israel will stop assault on Gaza during Egyptian PM visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Israel will stop its offensive action in the Gaza Strip during a three-hour visit by the Egyptian prime minister to the territory on Friday, a senior Israeli government official said.

Egypt’s Prime Minister Hisham Kandil prepared to visit the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented display of solidarity with Hamas militants embroiled in a new escalation of conflict with Israel.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to an Egyptian request to cease all offensive operations in Gaza during the visit of the Egyptian prime minister there this morning, which is supposed to last for about three hours,” the official said.

“In the answer that has been forwarded to Egyptians, we’ve said that the Israel Defense Forces will cease fire on the condition that there won’t be fire from Gaza into Israel during that period,” the official said.

