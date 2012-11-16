FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq envoy says Arabs should use oil to press Israel over Gaza
November 16, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

Iraq envoy says Arabs should use oil to press Israel over Gaza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Iraq’s representative to the Arab League said on Friday that Arab states should use oil as a weapon to put pressure on the United States and Israel over the attacks on Gaza.

“Iraq will invite (Arab) ministers to use the weapon of oil, with the aim of asserting real pressure on the United States and whoever stands with Israel,” Qais al-Azzawy told reporters in Cairo on Friday.

“The economic weapon is the strongest one to be put into effect now, to assure of standing by the Palestinian people, in light of there being no military power that can stand in the face of Israel at the present time.”

