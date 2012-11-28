FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Britain could support Palestinian UN upgrade bid
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Britain could support Palestinian UN upgrade bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday it would support a Palestinian bid for a diplomatic upgrade at the United Nations if it were assured that the Palestinians would return to peace talks and would not pursue Israel through the International Criminal Court.

The United Nations is due to hold a vote on Thursday on an upgrade of Palestinian status at the 193-member body to observer state from observer entity.

Acceptance of the Palestinians as a non-member state, similar to the Vatican’s U.N. status, would implicitly recognise Palestinian statehood.

The change would also allow the Palestinian territories to access bodies like the International Criminal Court, which prosecutes people for genocide, war crimes and other human rights violations.

“There is no question of the United Kingdom voting against the resolution. In order to vote for it we would need certain assurances or amendments,” Foreign Seretary William Hague told parliament.

“The first is that the Palestinian Authority should indicate a clear commitment to return immediately to negotiations (on a two-state solution) without preconditions,” he said.

“The second assurance relates to membership of other specialised UN agencies and action in the International Criminal Court,” he added.

Hague said he had explained to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that Britain would abstain in the vote if it did not receive those assurances.

Switzerland and Denmark on Wednesday joined a growing list of European countries that back an upgrade for Palestinians to non-member status at the United Nations.

However, Germany said would not back the Palestinian bid.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.