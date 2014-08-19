FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Palfinger sets two joint ventures with Russia's Kamaz
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 19, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

Palfinger sets two joint ventures with Russia's Kamaz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Austrian cranemaker Palfinger AG has agreed with Russian truckmaker Kamaz to set up two joint ventures in Russia this year, pending regulatory approvals.

Palfinger will hold 49 percent of one venture to equip trucks with loading and handling systems. “The objective is to deliver more than 3,000 truck bodies per year by 2019,” it said in a statement on Tuesday. Palfinger will own 51 percent of another venture that aims to build 80,000 cylinders for cranes, trucks and building machinery by 2019.

Chief Executive Herbert Ortner called the deals “a very important step in securing and expanding our business in CIS. This region has already become a highly important market for Palfinger and, in line with our strategy, we intend to expand local production and intensify on-site value creation.”

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.