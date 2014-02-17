Cranemaker Palfinger sees recovery in Europe

VIENNA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Austrian cranemaker Palfinger said on Monday it had seen a “slight upward trend” in Europe in the second half of 2013 and reported higher fourth-quarter sales and earnings.

Palfinger said quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 10 percent to 18 million euros ($25 million) thanks to greater cost flexibility in its core European markets, on sales that rose 7 percent to 265 million euros.

The results were below the average estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts, which had forecast EBIT of 19 million euros and sales of 271 million.

The company proposed raising its dividend to 0.41 euros per share from 0.38 euros.

Shares in Palfinger slipped 0.5 percent to 31.34 euros by 0942 GMT, underperforming a flat European construction and materials index.

North America, the former Soviet CIS countries and China showed strong sales growth, as did Palfinger’s marine business following the acquisition of Palfinger Dreggen in 2012.

Palfinger said it saw considerable growth potential outside Europe and in the marine business for 2014 and had recorded an increase in demand, including in Europe, as a result of which it expected double-digit sales growth this year.