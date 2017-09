A Manhattan federal judge has refused to disqualify an attorney bringing a proposed class action against Palisades Collection, a debt collector the attorney’s prior firm represented.

Lawyers for Palisades had argued that the attorney, Mitchell Pashkin, should be disqualified because he acquired confidential information about the company at his previous law firm, Cohen & Slamowitz of Woodbury, New York.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/20DY4LA