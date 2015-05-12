FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pall Corp in final stages for sale of filter maker -WSJ
May 12, 2015 / 12:35 AM / 2 years ago

Pall Corp in final stages for sale of filter maker -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Water and air filter maker Pall Corp is in the final stages of an auction that could value the company at more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Potential buyers include U.S. healthcare group Danaher Corp and scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1HaIoq8)

The final bids for Pall Corp in New York state are due later this week, the Journal said.

Based Pall Corp’s Monday closing price of $99.31, the company is valued at $10.59 billion.

The price was not immediately known and the talks may not lead to a deal, the Journal said in its report.

Pall Corp could not immediately be reached for a comment.

Danaher and Thermo Fisher were not available for a comment outside their business hours. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru)

