Absa Capital to launch palladium-backed ETF on March 27

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Absa Capital said on Thursday it will launch its palladium exchange-traded fund on March 27, the second such product to be announced a listing in Johannesburg this week.

“We’ll be listing the fund on Thursday,” Absa’s head of exchange-traded products Vladimir Nedeljkovic said.

Absa already operates the world’s largest platinum-backed ETF, NewPlat ETF, which listed in April last year. Within four months it had grown to be the biggest fund of its kind in the world, currently holding more than 944,000 ounces of metal.

Precious metals backed exchange-traded funds, which issue securities backed by physical metal, have proved a popular way to invest in the sector in recent years.

Standard Bank said on Wednesday it was set to list South Africa’s first palladium ETF on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on Monday. (Reporting by Jan Harvey)