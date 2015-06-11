FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Palladium prices slide to 2-1/2 month low
#Market News
June 11, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

Palladium prices slide to 2-1/2 month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Palladium prices fell to their lowest since April 1 on Thursday, tracking losses in other precious metals as expectations that the Federal Reserve is set to hike U.S. interest rates boosted the dollar.

Palladium and its sister metal platinum have been under pressure for much of this year from expectations that soft demand for the metals from carmakers, who use them in catalytic converters, will be outstripped by ample supply.

At 0939 GMT spot palladium was down 0.5 percent at $738.65 an ounce, having earlier touched a low of $736.00. It has fallen 7 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Jan Harvey, editing by William Hardy)

0 : 0
