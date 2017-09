MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russian precious metals and gems repository Gokhran is likely to start buying palladium in 2015, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing Andrey Yurin, the head of Gokhran.

Gokhran has no plans to sell palladium from stock in 2014 and buys only gold, he added.

Gokhran, whose palladium stocks have been widely believed to be depleted, was not available for further comments. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)