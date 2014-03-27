FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pallinghurst Resources full-year profit rises to $15 mln
March 27, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Pallinghurst Resources full-year profit rises to $15 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 27 (Reuters) - Pallinghurst Resources Ltd

* Profit of US$15 million during 2013

* NAV has increased 28 percent since 30 June 2013

* Sedibelo platinum mines saw record production of almost 150,000 4e pgm ounces.

* Sedibelo platinum mines increased resource base to over 100 million 4e pgm ounces

* Pallinghurst resources chairman says South African operations of three largest platinum producers are now into their third month of industrial action, with significant loss of production and increased likelihood of mine closures Johannesburg Newsroom; +27 11 775 3155 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
