FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ivory Coast's Palmci Q1 net profit slides 35 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
June 13, 2013 / 4:46 PM / in 4 years

Ivory Coast's Palmci Q1 net profit slides 35 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast natural palm oil producer Palmci’s first quarter net profit plunged 35 percent year-on-year due to low palm oil prices, the company said on Thursday.

Net profit fell to 6.42 billion CFA francs ($13.02 million), compared with 9.87 billion CFA francs. Turnover slipped 26 percent to 31.25 billion CFA francs in the same period.

The company said annual palm oil production was expected to increase by 2 percent to about 290,000 tonnes this year compared with 283,000 tonnes in 2012. ($1 = 493.2190 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Bate Felix)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.