Egyption real estate company Palm Hills posts 43 pct profit drop
May 9, 2016 / 9:22 AM / a year ago

Egyption real estate company Palm Hills posts 43 pct profit drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 9 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Palm Hills Development Company’s first-quarter net profit dropped by more than 40 percent year on year to 105 million Egyptian pounds ($11.82 million), the real estate company said in a bourse statement on Monday.

Palm Hills said that revenue rose to 1.072 billion pounds in the quarter, compared with 743 million pounds in the same period last year, adding that January’s adoption of amendments to the Egyptian Accounting Standards had deferred some profit. ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by David Goodman)

