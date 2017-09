CAIRO, April 28 (Reuters) - Palm Hills reported a first-quarter net profit after minority interests of 215 million Egyptian pounds ($28.2 million), up from 50 million in the same period last year, Egypt’s second-biggest listed property developer said on Tuesday.

Revenue stood at 742 million pounds versus 400 million, the luxury real estate developer said in a statement. ($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds) (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by David Holmes)