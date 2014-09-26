Palo Alto Networks gets lowest score in firewall test

BOSTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Palo Alto Networks Inc’s flagship next-generation security firewall product ranks as the least effective in the latest test by NSS Labs of such equipment.

NSS, which analyzes the effectiveness of technology products for Fortune 500 companies, gave Palo Alto’s next-generation firewall a “caution” rating in a survey released to clients on Tuesday. It had rated the product “recommended” in its last survey, which was released in February 2013.

NSS recommended models of next-generation firewalls from Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc, Dell Inc, Fortinet Inc, Intel Corp’s McAfee security division and WatchGuard.

A representative for Palo Alto Networks said he had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Richard Chang)