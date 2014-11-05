Palo Alto Networks discovers new malware affecting Apple devices

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Cyber security software maker Palo Alto Networks Inc said it discovered a new family of malware affecting Apple Inc’s OS X desktop and iOS mobile operating systems.

The new family of malware, dubbed WireLurker, “marks a new era in malware across Apple’s mobile and desktop platforms,” the company said in a statement.

WireLurker can install third-party applications on non-jailbroken iOS devices and can attack iOS devices through OS X via USB devices, the company added.

Apple was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)