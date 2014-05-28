FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Palo Alto reports 49 pct jump in revenue, settles lawsuit with Juniper
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2014 / 8:36 PM / 3 years ago

Palo Alto reports 49 pct jump in revenue, settles lawsuit with Juniper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Security software maker Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a 49 percent jump in revenue, helped by higher subscriptions, and said it has settled all patent litigation with network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc .

Palo Alto’s shares rose as much as 9 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.

The company’s net loss, however, widened to $139.1 million, or $1.86 per share, from $7.3 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier, mainly due to expenses related to the settlement with Juniper.

Revenue jumped to $150.7 million in the quarter ended April 30. Operating expenses rose threefold to $249.3 million. (Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.