UPDATE 1-Palo Alto Networks beats Street on strong data security demand

(Adds analyst comment, details, estimates, share movement)

By Abhirup Roy

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Security software maker Palo Alto Networks Inc forecast current-quarter revenue and profit above analysts’ expectations, reflecting strong demand for its products as more companies look to guard their data and networks from hackers.

The seller of firewalls that prevent data breaches and block malware and viruses also reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue and profit on Monday.

Palo Alto’s shares, however, fell 3.8 percent in extended trading after touching an all-time high of $113.38 during Monday’s session on the New York Stock Exchange.

“This has been one of the best-performing tech stocks in the year and expectations were massively high going into the results,” FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives told Reuters, adding that the company continues to “under-promise” and “over-deliver”.

Demand for security products has been on the rise, especially in the wake of high-profile data breaches at Target Corp last year and, more recently, Home Depot Inc .

The cyber security market is expected to grow to $155.74 billion by 2019 from $95.60 billion this year, according to market research firm MarketsandMarkets.

Palo Alto said it expected a profit of 16 cents to 17 cents per share and revenue of between $200 million and $204 million for the second quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 16 cents per share and revenue of $198.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s net loss widened to $30.1 million, or 38 cents per share, for the first quarter ended Oct. 31, from $7.9 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 15 cents per share, handily beating the average analyst estimate of 12 cents.

Revenue rose 50 percent to $192.3 million, above analysts’ average estimate of $181.7 million.

Up to Monday’s close, the stock had nearly doubled this year. (Editing by Simon Jennings)