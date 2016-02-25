FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Palo Alto's revenue surges 54 pct on higher cyber security spending
February 25, 2016 / 8:55 PM / 2 years ago

Palo Alto's revenue surges 54 pct on higher cyber security spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Cyber security company Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a 54 percent jump in quarterly revenue, boosted by higher spending by companies and governments to protect themselves from cyber attacks.

The company forecast third-quarter profit of 41-42 cents per share and revenue of $335 million-$339 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 45 cents per share and revenue of $334.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $334.7 million from $217.7 million in the second quarter ended Jan. 31.

Palo Alto's shares were halted in afternoon trading on Thursday after StreetInsider.com revealed the earnings numbers before the company's scheduled announcement. (bit.ly/1WM6Epb) (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

