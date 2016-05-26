FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyber security firm Palo Alto's revenue jumps 47.7 pct
May 26, 2016

Cyber security firm Palo Alto's revenue jumps 47.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a 47.7 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it gained new customers for its cyber security products, particularly in its burgeoning services unit.

However, Palo Alto’s net loss widened to $70.2 million, or 80 cents per share, in the third quarter ended April 30, from $45.9 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s revenue rose to $345.8 million from $234.2 million. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

