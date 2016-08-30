Cyber security firm Palo Alto's quarterly revenue jumps 41 pct

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Palo Alto Networks Inc's quarterly revenue jumped 41 percent as spending by companies and governments on cyber security stayed strong after a spate of major attacks in the past few years.

Palo Alto also said its board had authorized a share buyback of up to $500 million.

The company's net loss widened to $54.5 million, or 61 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended July 31 from $46 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped to $400.8 million from $283.9 million.

The company's shares rose 2.5 percent to $147 in extended trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)