FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto's revenue rises 26.3 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
February 28, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 6 months ago

Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto's revenue rises 26.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a 26.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher subscriptions of its cloud-based security services.

The company's net loss widened to $60.6 million, or 67 cents per share, for the second quarter ended Jan. 31, from $57.3 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue of the company, which serves more than 35,000 customers worldwide, rose to $422.6 million from $334.7 million. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.