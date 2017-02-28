FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
UPDATE 1-Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto's forecasts miss estimates
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 28, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 6 months ago

UPDATE 1-Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto's forecasts miss estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks Inc forecast third-quarter revenue and profit well below analysts' estimates, sending its shares down 18 percent after the bell on Tuesday.

The company said it expected revenue of $406 million to $416 million and adjusted profit of 54 cents to 56 cents per share for the quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $454.6 million and adjusted profit of 70 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Although the company's second-quarter revenue surged 26.3 percent to $422.6 million, driven by its subscription services business, it still fell short of analysts' target of $429.7 million.

Chief Executive Officer Mark McLaughlin attributed the miss to "some execution challenges."

The company's net loss widened to $60.6 million, or 67 cents per share, for the three months ended Jan. 31 from $57.3 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 63 cents per share, edging past the average analysts' estimate of 62 cents.

Palo Alto also increased its share buyback program to $500 million, bringing its total repurchase authorization to $1 billion.

The company's shares fell to $124.81 in after-hours trading after closing at $151.90 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee and Pushkala A in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.