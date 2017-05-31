FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Palo Alto's adjusted profit tops estimates, shares jump
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 31, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 3 months ago

Palo Alto's adjusted profit tops estimates, shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit for the third quarter, driven by expansion within its existing customer base as well as new customer additions.

The company's shares rose more than 10 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.

Palo Alto reported an adjusted profit of 61 cents per share for the quarter, beating analysts average estimate of 55 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's revenue rose 25 percent to $431.8 million in the three month ended April 30.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.