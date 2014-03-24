FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Palo Alto Networks to buy Israeli cybersecurity firm for $200 mln
March 24, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Security software maker Palo Alto Networks Inc said it agreed to buy privately-held Israeli cybersecurity company Cyvera for about $200 million to expand its offerings that protect businesses from cyber attacks.

Palo Alto said the deal would close in the second half of its fiscal year 2014.

Palo Alto said Cyvera’s software - which protects businesses from cyber threats by blocking unknown, zero-day attacks - would help its customers to safely enable applications and protect them against threats on any device, across any network.

Zero-day cyber attacks exploit a vulnerability in computer systems and networks known only to the attacker.

Tel Aviv-based Cyvera has 55 employees, Palo Alto said. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

