July 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc soared 31.3 percent in their market debut on Friday, as investors bet on growth of the enterprise software market.

The Santa Clara, California-based company, which makes security software for businesses, opened New York Stock Exchange trading at $55.15 after shares priced above the expected range at $42.00.

Palo Alto’s 6.2 million shares priced on Thursday night, raising $260.4 million.