BRIEF-Palo Alto Networks sees Q1 revenue in range of $80 mln to $84 mln
September 10, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Palo Alto Networks sees Q1 revenue in range of $80 mln to $84 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Palo Alto Networks Inc : * CFO says sees Q1 revenue to be in the range of $80 mln to $84 mln * CFO says Q1 non-GAAP EPS to be around $0.03 per share * CFO says in 3-4 four years sees gross margin on non-GAAP basis to be in the

70 to 73 percent range * CFO says in 3-4 years anticipates a non-GAAP operating income margin in the

range of 22 to 25 percent * CEO says we think that Europe is still a growth sector for the business * CFO says “federal government should be strong for US in fiscal Q1”

