Palo Alto Networks results beats Street
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
February 28, 2013 / 9:41 PM / in 5 years

Palo Alto Networks results beats Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Security software maker Palo Alto Networks reported second quarter revenue and earnings per share that beat expectations amid strong demand for products that offer protection from cyber attacks.

Revenue in its second quarter, that ended Jan. 31, rose 70 percent to $96.5 million compared with a year earlier, the company said on Thursday.

Non-GAAP earnings were $3.9 million, or 5 cents a share.

Analysts had expected revenue of $93.3 million and earnings per share of 4 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
