FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Palo Alto Networks' 4th quarter revenue up 88 pct, beats Street
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2012 / 8:25 PM / in 5 years

Palo Alto Networks' 4th quarter revenue up 88 pct, beats Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Security software maker Palo Alto Networks, which went public in July, reported an 88 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue and posted a modest profit that beat estimates on the back of strong customer growth and increasing demand for security software.

Palo Alto Networks, which sells firewalls to businesses that prevent data breaches and block malware and viruses, said on Monday that quarterly net income, excluding items, was $1.9 million, or $0.03 per diluted share versus a net loss of $5.1 million a year ago.

Revenue in the quarter, which ended July 31, was $75.6 million. Analysts on average expected the company to break even and report revenue of $71.33 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.