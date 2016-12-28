FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Palestinian Authority extends Paltel's licences for $290 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 28, 2016 / 1:02 PM / 8 months ago

Palestinian Authority extends Paltel's licences for $290 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAMALLAH, West Bank, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Palestinian Authority has agreed to extend Paltel Group's cellular and fixed line licences for another 20 years at a cost of $290 million, the Palestinian telecom operator said on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Shukri Bishara of the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority said Paltel will pay half of the amount when the agreement is signed on Wednesday and the rest will be paid in four phases over two years, with a payment every six months.

Paltel's units include Jawwal, the first mobile operator in the Palestinian territories, Hadara, its biggest internet service provider, and a fixed line provider. (Reporting by Ali Sawafta and Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.