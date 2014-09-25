FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pamapol signs restructuring agreement
September 25, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Pamapol signs restructuring agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Pamapol SA :

* Says together with Warminskie Zaklady Przetworstwa Owocowo-Warzywnego sp. z o.o. signs a debt restructuring agreement with Bank Gospodarki ywnociowej SA (BG) i PKO BP SA

* Says plans to issue new shares to raise up to 10 million zlotys, of which over 8 million zlotys shall be provided by the majority shareholders

* Says banks agreed to postpone payments of loans from Oct. 15, 2014 until June 30, 2017

* Says due to the restructuring process the company is obliged to limit dividend payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

