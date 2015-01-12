FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S.C. Zone International Trading increases order from Pamapol
January 12, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-S.C. Zone International Trading increases order from Pamapol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Pamapol SA :

* Said on Friday that S.C. Zone International Trading S.r.l. signed an annex to the deal signed on Dec. 15, 2014 raising the total value of the canned meat delivery

* The deal from Dec. 15 concerns delivery of the canned pork meat to S.C. Zone International Trading S.r.l. of the value of 1.58 million euros ($1.9 million)

* Following the annex the company will deliver additional canned beef meat to the client of the value of 0.7 million euros

* As of Jan. 9 the total value of contracted deliveries is 9.8 million zlotys ($2.70 million)

* The deal was signed for the period ending Feb. 15 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8434 euros) ($1 = 3.5985 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

