MOVES-Pamlico Capital names Stuart Christhilf, Eric Wilkins as partners
December 19, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Pamlico Capital names Stuart Christhilf, Eric Wilkins as partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Pamlico Capital named Stuart Christhilf IV and Eric Wilkins as partners of the firm.

Both Christhilf and Wilkins were promoted from the role of principal, effective Friday.

Christhilf joined Pamlico Capital in 2003 after working as an associate in the Leveraged Capital Group at Wachovia Corp. He currently serves on the boards of ATX Networks, Securadyne, TekLinks and VRI.

Wilkins joined the firm in 2006 from DLJ Merchant Banking Partners, where he worked in the role of an associate. He currently serves on the boards of Clearlink Technologies, T2 Systems and Daxko. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
