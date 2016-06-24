FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pampa Energia to hire four banks for new bond sale
June 24, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Pampa Energia to hire four banks for new bond sale

Paul Kilby

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 24 (IFR) - Argentine power company Pampa Energia will hire four banks to lead a new international bond sale that will refinance debt taken out to fund its acquisition of Petrobras's Argentine assets.

The company plans to hire Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, ICBC and Banco Galicia to lead the bond sale, which will refinance a US$700m bridge loan extended by the same lenders, Pampa chairman Marcelo Mindlin told IFR on Friday. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Writing by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
