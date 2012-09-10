FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pan Pacific to buy 40 pct S. America copper mine -source
#Basic Materials
September 10, 2012 / 1:15 AM / in 5 years

Pan Pacific to buy 40 pct S. America copper mine -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Pan Pacific Copper, Japan’s biggest copper smelter, will buy 40 percent of a large South American copper mine with estimated output of 150,000 tonnes a year from the Japanese government’s mining exploration unit, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Pan Pacific, a unit of JX Holdings Inc, and the government-affiliated Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp are expected to make the announcement later on Monday.

The deposit is located in a region called Frontera that extends over Argentina and Chile, the source said.

When the purchase is finalised it is expected to be one of the largest copper mine stakes held by a Japanese company. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro and Michael Watson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
