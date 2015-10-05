UPDATE 1-Pan Pacific sees copper prices back at $6,000 in FY16/17

(Adds quotes, details)

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Pan Pacific Copper expects copper prices to rise to $6,000 a tonne over the next 18 months, driven by global production cuts and demand growth in Asia, although any upside will be limited in 2015, its president said on Monday.

“Copper prices will continue to languish this year, hovering between the current level and $5,500 a tonne,” President Yoshihiro Nishiyama told a news conference.

Copper prices hit a six-year low of $4,855 a tonne in late August amid fears over a slowing economy in top buyer China. Prices have since recovered to around $5,160 a tonne but are well below recent peaks above $6,300 in May.

Nishiyama said Japan’s biggest copper smelter expected prices to recover from next year, led by a series of production cuts by miners including Glencore and Freeport-McMoRan , as well as solid demand in Southeast Asia and India.

The company forecast an average price of $6,000/T in the year to end-March 2017 and $6,700/T in the following year.

“We expect the market to hit the bottom this year or next year,” Nishiyama said.

Pan Pacific, which also mines copper, is ramping up output of its new Caserones copper mine in Chile. The mine achieved full produciton in September and aims to produce 150,000 tonnes of copper concentrates next year, Nishiyama said.

Pan Pacific, 66 percent owned by JX Holdings and 34 percent by Mitsui Mining and Smelting, said it plans to cut its output of refined copper by 7.5 percent in October-March from a year earlier to 271,600 tonnes.

The reduction is due to maintenance at its Saganoseki Smelter in November and a fire in September at its Tamano Smelter which forced it to halt operations for 40 days.

Copper demand in Japan is expected to pick up in the January-March quarter, PPC director Takayasu Kashimura said.

Pan Pacific will begin negotiations soon on copper processing fees and premiums for Chinese buyers to secure metal for 2016.

Nishiyama said he did not expect a major fall in the fees from this year’s $107 a tonne or 10.7 cents a pound due to a recovery in spot prices.

Global miners pay treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) to smelters to convert concentrate into refined metal. Higher fees are typically seen when concentrate supply rises or available smelter capacity thins.

