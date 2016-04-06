FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Japan's Pan Pacific to raise April-Sept copper output by over 4 pct
#Asia
April 6, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Japan's Pan Pacific to raise April-Sept copper output by over 4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Copper output to increase after smelter fire last year
    * Demand at home, abroad seen flat in H1

 (Adds comment, detail)
    TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Pan Pacific Copper (PPC)
plans to boost its April-September output of refined copper by
4.1 percent from the same period last year, when a fire at a
local plant crimped production, it said on Wednesday.
    The country's biggest copper smelter forecast output of
297,200 tonnes of refined metal in the six months starting April
1, up from 285,600 tonnes a year earlier.
    A fire in September last year forced a smelter in western
Japan owned by PPC and other partners to halt operations for
about 40 days, reducing output by about 30,000 tonnes.
    "The production increase is mostly because of a rebound from
last year when the Hibi operation was interrupted by the fire,"
a PPC spokesman said, referring to Hibi Kyodo Smelting Co Ltd,
the name of the company operating the smelter.
    "Demand at home and abroad is expected to stay flat," he
added.
    The company exports about 43-45 percent of its output, about
half of which goes to China. 
    PPC is 66-percent owned by JX Holdings Inc and
34-percent by Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd.
    Following are details of PPC's output plan, with comparisons
against estimated production in the second half of the financial
 year that ended March 31 and actual production in the first
half of 2015.
 (Copper in tonnes, gold and silver in kilograms):     
              H1 FY16     H2 FY15         H1 FY15
 Copper       297,200     242,000         285,600
 Gold          20,300      18,500          21,900
 Silver       161,000     138,000         165,800
 
 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and
Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
